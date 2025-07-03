PM Modi embarks on second leg of five-nation tour, emplanes for Trinidad and Tobago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday emplaned for Trinidad and Tobago, marking the second leg of his ongoing five-nation tour.

The prime minister is scheduled to attend a community program in Port of Spain and address the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago.

“Leaving for Trinidad & Tobago. Later this evening, I look forward to attending a community programme in Port of Spain. Tomorrow, will be addressing the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago,” he said earlier on Thursday winding up his two-day tour of Ghana.

“Looking forward to deepening ties with a valued partner in the Caribbean, with whom we share very old cultural linkages,” he had said.

During his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, Mr Modi is expected to hold talks with President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to discuss further strengthening of bilateral relations.

The visit aims to impart fresh impetus to the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries.

This visit marks the first bilateral trip by an Indian prime minister to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999. The Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago that constitutes nearly 40-45 per cent of the country’s population is eagerly awaiting Modi’s address to the joint session of Parliament.

Besides Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, PM Modi’s five-nation tour includes visits to Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. The tour aims to strengthen India’s engagement with the Global South and deepen partnerships across the Atlantic.

In Ghana, the PM Modi and President John Dramani Mahama elevated bilateral ties to a comprehensive partnership and inked four pacts.