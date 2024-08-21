PM Modi embarks on key visits to Poland, Ukraine to engage with top leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, embarked on a visit to Poland and Ukraine.

Ahead of emplaning from New Delhi for his key visits to the two countries, Prime Minister Modi said that he looks forward to help create the foundation for stronger and more vibrant relations with the two countries in the years ahead.

The Prime Minister said that his visit to comes as both the countries mark 70 years of diplomatic relations.

“My visit to Poland comes as we mark 70 years of our diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship. I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership,” PM Modi said in a statement, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

“I will also engage with the members of the vibrant Indian community in Poland,” he said.

He will travel to Ukraine following his Poland visit, at the invitation of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine.

“I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region,” the Prime Minister said in his departure statement

“I am confident that the visit will serve as a natural continuation of extensive contacts with the two countries and help create the foundation for stronger and more vibrant relations in the years ahead,” he further added.

PM Modi will be visiting Poland on August 21-22 at the invitation of his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk. During his visit, PM Modi will hold meetings with his Polish counterpart and the President, and will also engage with the Indian community.

He will be accorded a ceremonial welcome in Warsaw. After concluding his visit to Poland, PM Modi will travel to Ukraine, where he will also share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict, with the Ukrainian leadership.

“PM @narendramodi emplanes for Warsaw, the first destination of his 2-Nation visit to Poland and Ukraine,” Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, as PM Modi emplaned for his key visits.

“A rich agenda involving substantive discussions with Polish leadership and interactions with Indian community, business leaders and prominent Polish personalities awaits,” Jaiswal said.