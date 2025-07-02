PM Modi Embarks on Five-Nation Visit, Emplanes for Ghana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday embarked on a five-nation visit to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia where over the next few days he will be attending various bilateral, multilateral and other programmes.

In a departure statement posted on his X handle, ahead of emplaning to Ghana, the Prime Minister said: “Today, I embark on a five-nation visit to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia from 2 to 9 July 2025.”

“Over the next few days, I will be attending various bilateral, multilateral and other programmes in Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. Looking forward to interacting with world leaders and discussing ways to make our planet better,” he stated.

Asserting that the visit aims to deepen historical ties, open new avenues for cooperation, and strengthen partnerships across the Global South, the Prime Minister said the trip will reinforce bonds of friendship.

“I am confident that my visits to the five countries will reinforce our bonds of friendship across the Global South, strengthen our partnerships on both sides of the Atlantic, and deepen engagements in multilateral platforms such as BRICS, the African Union, ECOWAS, and CARICOM,” the Prime Minister stated.

Modi’s five-nation visit includes his participation in the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro scheduled be held from July 6-7.

During the Summit, the Prime Minister will exchange views on key global issues, including reform of global governance, peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, economic and financial matters.

As per his schedule, PM Modi will visit Ghana on July 2-3, where he will meet President John Dramani Mahama and address the Parliament of Ghana.

The Prime Minister will then visit Trinidad & Tobago on July 3-4, where he will meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

He will also visit Argentina and Brazil, where he will focus on advancing mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as agriculture, critical minerals, energy, trade, tourism, technology, and investment.

The Prime Minister’s final destination will be Namibia, where he will meet President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and chart a new roadmap for cooperation.

Through these visits, PM Modi aims to strengthen India’s partnerships and deepen engagements in multilateral platforms, promoting a more peaceful, equitable, and just world order.