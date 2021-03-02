NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, said he was very inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi to receive his first dose of vaccine which, he said, was a good example of leadership.

“The prime minister demonstrated he is a true leader,” Murthy told ET, while sharing the experience of receiving the first dose of Covishield, along with wife Sudha Murty, at Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru.

“Sudha and I got registered today, and went to friend Dr Devi Shetty’s NH. Everything went off well for us. We felt very nice today,” the Infosys founder said.

“We will visit for our second dose 28 days from now,” he added.

Murthy along with his wife Sudha Murty took the coronavirus vaccine on Monday in the second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 immunization drive.

“We were administered Covishield by the Serum Institute,” Murthy informed.

He further mentioned that they are yet to receive two more doses of the vaccine before they could start attending office.