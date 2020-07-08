Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address on Day 1 of India Global Week 2020. A three-day virtual conference themed ‘Be The Revival: India and a Better New World’, India Global Week 2020 will have 5000 global participants from 30 nations being addressed by 250 global speakers across 75 sessions.

Other high profile speakers participating at the event will include S Jaishankar, Union External Affairs Minister, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways, and Commerce & Industry, Lt Governor of J&K, GC Murmu, Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru, Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along with UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, US Ambassador to India Ken Juster, and others.

It will also feature a never seen before performance “Atmanirbhar Bharat” by Madhu Nataraj and a special 100 birth anniversary concert in tribute to sitar maestro Ravi Shankar by three of his most eminent students.