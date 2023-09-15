PM Modi dedicates rail corridor worth over Rs 3,000 crores in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated to the nation South Eastern Coalfields Limited’s (SECL) East Rail Corridor Phase-1, built at a cost of approximately Rs 3,055 crore, at Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, said SECL Bilaspur in an official statement.

This 124 km long line between Kharsia and Dharamjaygarh will help in transporting coal and other raw materials to various end-use projects including power generation projects from coal mines of SECL and other coal mines of Mand-Raigad Coalfield spread in Raigarh district, added the statement from PRO.

The annual capacity of the project is 62 million tonnes per year. In future, with the development of passenger transport facilities, people of this tribal-dominated area will also be able to connect with the mainstream of the country.

Advertisement

While addressing Prime Minister said that Chhattisgarh is like a powerhouse of the country’s development for us. And the country will move forward with full energy only when its powerhouses work with their full strength.

Referring to SECL’s environmental conservation efforts, PM said, “We have to meet the energy needs of the country and also take care of our environment. Keeping this in mind, the closed coal mine in Surajpur district has been developed as Eco-Tourism.”

“Work is being done to develop a similar eco-park in Korba area also. Today, irrigation and drinking water facilities are being provided to thousands of people with the water released from the mines. All these efforts will directly benefit the people of the tribal community of this area,” PM added.

In the program, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Renuka Singh Saruta highlighting the various public welfare efforts of the Ministry of Coal and Tribal Affairs, said “The Coal Ministry is also working on alternative uses of coal, under which coal gasification is being done. All coal companies are instructed to develop maximum opportunities for education, health, rural development, drinking water and employment in coal production areas under CSR.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chhattisgarh T.S. Singh Deo welcoming the Prime Minister, said that I am fortunate to have got the opportunity to welcome PM Modi on the soil of Chhattisgarh. The inauguration being done by the Prime Minister will definitely give impetus to the development of Chhattisgarh state. Various development works are being done through the centre, in future also we will continue to work together in the fields of education, health etc.

Chhattisgarh East Rail Corridor Phase-1 project is implemented by Chhattisgarh East Railway Limited (CERL). CERL is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) jointly formed by SECL, IRCON and CSIDCL, in which these companies hold 64 per cent, 26 per cent and 10 per cent stake respectively.

SECL CMD Dr Prem Sagar Mishra gave a presentation before the PM on Chhattisgarh East Rail Corridor

Before going to the main launch ceremony stage, the PM visited an exhibition on various projects being launched. In this exhibition, information was given about the projects which were inaugurated and for which foundation stones were laid today.