PM Modi dedicates AIIMS, Bilaspur to people of the Himachal Pradesh   

Prime Minister Modi dedicated the much-awaited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh today.

Constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1470 crore, AIIMS Bilaspur is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 specialty and 17 super specialty departments, 18 modular operation theatres and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds.

Spread over 247 acres, the AIIMS hospital is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI, Amrit Pharmacy and Jan Aushadhi Kendra and also a 30 bedded AYUSH block.

The Hospital has also set up the Center for Digital Health to provide health services in the tribal and inaccessible tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh. PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the AIIMS in October 2017.

The PM also inaugurated the Government Hydro Engineering College at Bandla worth Rs 140 crore.

Besides, he virtually laid the foundation stone of Medical Devices Park worth Rs 350 crore at Nalagarh and 31 km long project for four laning of the National Highway from Pinjore to Nalagarh on NH-105, worth over Rs 1690 crore.

The National Highway from Pinjore to Nalagarh is a major connecting link for the traffic from Ambala, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Solan/Shimla going towards Bilaspur, Mandi and Manali.

About 18 km stretch of this four-lane national highway falls under Himachal Pradesh and the remaining portion falls in Haryana.

This highway will ensure better transport facilities in Nalagarh-Baddi, the industrial hub of Himachal Pradesh, and will also give a fillip to further industrial development in the region.

Later in the day, Modi will participate in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations that is being celebrated from October 5 to 11 at the Dhalpur Ground of Kullu.

It will be the first time ever that the Prime Minister of the country is participating in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

The festival is unique as people are witnesses to the congregation of more than 300 Deities of the Kullu Valley.

Prime Minister will witness this divine Rath Yatra and the grand assembly of the Deities in the historic Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

PM had earlier during the day tweeted, “I am glad that the AIIMS Bilaspur will be dedicated to the nation. It will ensure better healthcare facilities for the people in the region. Development works worth over Rs 3650 crore spread across various sectors will either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid.”

Taking to his Twitter handle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his joy regarding the AIIMS project in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

I am glad that the AIIMS Bilaspur will be dedicated to the nation. It will ensure better healthcare facilities for people in the region.

Development works worth over Rs. 3650 crore spread across various sectors will either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. pic.twitter.com/y6huiUBBte — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2022

Here are a few images from the project

In wake of the ensuing Assembly elections slated later this year, the occasion holds significance as it is being projected as BJP’s poll plank across the state.