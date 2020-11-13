Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today dedicate two future-ready Ayurveda institutions to the nation at the 5th Ayurveda Day.

These are the Institute of Teaching & Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur. Both the Institutes are premier institutions of Ayurveda in the country.

The former has been conferred the status of an Institution of National Importance (INI) by an Act of the Parliament and the latter that of an Institution Deemed to be University by the University Grants Commission.

Ministry of AYUSH, since 2016, has been observing ‘Ayurveda Day’ every year on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti (Dhanteras). This year, it falls on 13 November.

Considering the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the 5th Ayurveda Day 2020 is being observed largely on virtual platforms at the national as well as international levels. The event of dedication of the above two institutions to the nation by the Prime Minister will be streamed on MyGov platform at https://pmevents.ncog.gov.in from 10.30 am.

ITRA, Jamnagar, is poised to emerge as a world-class healthcare institution. ITRA has 12 Departments, three clinical laboratories and three research laboratories.

It is the first Institute in Ayush Sector having the Institution of National Importance (INI) status.

NIA, Jaipur possess 14 different departments. The institute has a very good student-teacher ratio with a total intake of 955 students and 75 faculties during 2019-20.

It runs numerous courses in Ayurveda ranging from certificate to doctoral level. With state-of-the-art lab facilities, NIA has also been a pioneer in research activities. At present, it conducts 54 different research projects.

With the conferring of Deemed to be University (De novo category), the National Institute is set to reach new heights by achieving the highest standards in tertiary health care, education and research.