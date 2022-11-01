PM Modi declares Mangarh Dham as National Monument in Rajasthan, shares stage with Gehlot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan’s Banswara district as the National Monument, said a government statement.

Modi attended a public programme ‘Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha’ today and paid homage to the sacrifices of unsung tribal heroes and martyrs of the freedom struggle.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that it is always inspiring to be in the holy land of Mangarh which is a symbol of tapasya, sacrifice, bravery and sacrifice of our tribal bravehearts.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who also shared the stage with the PM said that when Narendra Modi goes abroad he receives great honour because he’s the PM of the nation of Gandhi, where democracy is deep-rooted.

“When world realises this, they feel proud that PM of that country is coming to them…” Gehlot said during the event ‘Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha’, which recalled the 1913 Mangarh massacre.

Present on the dais today were also the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bhupendra Patel.

“Mangarh is a shared heritage of the people of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat”, said Modi.

The Prime Minister thanked the Tribal Community for selflessly working for the Van Mahotsav campaign.

He said that the development not only resulted in an improvement of the life quality of the local people but also led to the propagation of the teachings of Govind Guru.

“Great freedom fighters like Govind Guru were the representative of India’s tradition and ideals”, the Prime Minister continued “Govind Guru lost his family but never lost his heart and made every tribal person his family.”

If Govind Guru fought against Britishers for the rights of the tribal community, the Prime Minister pointed out, he also campaigned against the ills of his own community as he was a social reformer, spiritual leader, a saint and a leader.

The Prime Minister emphasised that “India’s past, history, present and India’s future will never be complete without the tribal community. Every page of the story of our freedom struggle is filled with tribal valour.”

He mentioned 1830-32 when the country witnessed Larka Andolan under the leadership of Budhu Bhagat. In 1855 Sidhu-Kanhu Kranti energised the nation. Bhagwan Birsa Munda inspired everyone with his energy and patriotism.

Praising the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the programme, he said, “As CM we worked together. Ashok Gehlot was the senior most in our tribe. Ashok Gehlot is the senior most CM among those who are still sitting on the stage.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the history of Mangarh Dham has been written in golden letters. “We have appealed to the PM to make it a national monument. The tribal society was second to none in fighting the war of Independence.

Gehlot said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets respect in the world because of Mahatma Gandhi. “Our appeal is to declare Mangarh as a national monument”.

Wooing tribal community, Modi noted that special museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters are being built across the country to take the history of tribal society to the masses.

The PM highlighted that the tribal population is being provided water and electricity connections, education and health services, and employment opportunities through Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana.

Addressing the gathering, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the sacrifices of the tribals were forgotten, but the Modi government has launched a campaign to salute them.

(With inputs from agencies)