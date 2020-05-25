UAE in a telephonic conversation with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

“The leaders expressed satisfaction about the effective cooperation between the two countries during the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Prime Minister Modi thanked the Crown Prince for the support extended to Indian citizens in UAE,” said PMO in a press note.

“Conveyed Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and the friendly people of UAE. Thanked him for the cooperation extended to Indian citizens in UAE. India-UAE cooperation has grown even stronger during the COVID-19 challenge,” PM said in a tweet.

PM also conveyed his best wishes for the good health and well-being of the Crown Prince, the Royal Family and the people of the UAE.