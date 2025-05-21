PM Modi, Congress leaders pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi among others paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the prime minister wrote: “On his death anniversary today, I pay my tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji.”

Marking the occasion, the Congress party shared a tribute on X, stating, “On the death anniversary of the late Shri Rajiv Gandhi, the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, visited ‘Veer Bhumi’ and paid his emotional tribute to him. The excellent work done by Rajiv Gandhi in the national interest can never be forgotten.”

Rahul Gandhi, and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Kharge visited ‘Veer Bhumi’ and paid solemn tributes to the late leader.

Paying glowing tributes to the Congress leader, Kharge said, ”Rajiv Gandhi — a great son of India, inspired hope among millions of Indians. His visionary and courageous interventions were instrumental in preparing India for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st Century. These include lowering the voting age to 18, strengthening Panchayati Raj, spearheading the Telecom and IT revolution, implementing a computerisation program, securing sustained peace accords, launching a universal immunisation program, and introducing a new education policy focused on inclusive learning. Our deepest respects to the Former PM, Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi on his martyrdom day.”

Paying emotional tributes to his late father, Rahul said in a tweet, ”Papa, your memories guide me at every step. My resolution is to make your unfulfilled dreams come true – and I will definitely fulfill them.”

Several Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal and Sachin Pilot, remembered the late leader.

“I pay my heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his ‘Balidan Diwas’. Rajiv Gandhi was a visionary leader who gave direction to the country by providing a progressive outlook through his leadership and modern thinking. His decisions took India to new heights,” Pilot wrote on X.

Rajiv Gandhi, who served as prime minister from 1984 to 1989, assumed office following the assassination of his mother, then prime minister Indira Gandhi. At the age of 40, he became the youngest prime minister in Indian history.

He was assassinated by a Sri Lankan LTTE group on 21 May 1991 while he was campaigning in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.