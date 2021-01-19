Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian Cricket Team for their success in Australia.

“We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours,” the Prime Minister said.

India on Tuesday became the first team to conquer The Gabba in 33 years as they beat Australia by three wickets in the final Test and won the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1.

Chasing 328, India achieved the target with three overs remaining on Day 5.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led team were comfortably placed after the second session of final day at 183/3, requiring another 145 runs in 37 overs from the post-Tea period.

Earlier, resuming the session at 83/1, talented opener Shubman Gill continued on his development as he went on to play positively and alongside Pujara, collected runs at a brisk rate.

West Indies were the last one to beat Australia at what is considered a fortress for the Australian team.

In all, Australia had won 40 out of the 62 games they played at the venue prior to this match, losing just eight.

Four of those losses have come against England while three came against West Indies, the last of which was in 1988. One came against New Zealand.

India have played seven matches, losing five, drawing one and winning the one in the ongoing series.