PM Modi congratulates Duma Boko on being elected president of Botswana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to Duma Boko on his election as the President of Botswana.

In a message on X, the prime minister wished a successful tenure to the newly-elected president emphasising India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Botswana.

In his post, Modi said, “Congratulations @duma_boko on your election as the President of Botswana. Best wishes for a successful tenure. Look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our bilateral ties.”

Advertisement

Duma Boko, the presidential candidate of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), was declared Botswana’s sixth president on Friday.

Botswana’s Chief Justice Terence Rannowane made the announcement on national television in Gaborone, the capital city of Botswana.