PM Modi congratulates Bhupendra Bhai Patel on taking oath as Gujarat Chief Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Bhupendra Bhai Patel, a first time MLA, on taking oath as the next Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Congratulating Patel, in a series of tweets Modi said he had known him for years. He also said he had been a witness to his ‘exemplary work’.

The Prime Minister said with his experience in organisational matters and in civil administration, the state of Gujarat would be enriched by him.

“Congratulations to Bhupendra Bhai on taking oath as CM of Gujarat. I have known him for years and have seen his exemplary work, be it in the BJP Organisation or in civic administration and community service. He will certainly enrich Gujarat’s growth trajectory @Bhupendrapbjp,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

“During his five years as CM, Vijay Rupani Ji has undertaken many people-friendly measures. He worked tirelessly for all sections of society. I am certain he will continue to contribute to public service in the times to come. @vijayrupanibjp,” Modi further tweeted.

Earlier, Bhupendra Patel, 59, considered a confidante of senior party leader and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, was declared as the next Gujarat chief minister after a meeting of BJP legislators on Sunday. This came a day after the sudden removal of Vijay Rupani from the post by the party top leadership in Delhi.