PM Modi condoles loss of lives due to fire in Secunderabad

Mr Modi has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs to the next kin of deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the accident from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

SNS | New Delhi | September 13, 2022 12:52 pm

(File Photo)

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Prime Minister Office tweeted: “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured.”

A fire broke out in an e-bike showroom in Secunderabad, According to eyewitnesses, heavy smoke engulfed Ruby lodge on the upper floor of the building after the fire broke out in the showroom on the ground floor.

“Since there was no proper ventilation, the smoke filled the lobbies of the hotel upstairs and those staying in rooms with doors closed apparently did not know anything till the smoke engulfed the entire building,” Assistant Commissioner of Police B. Ramesh said.

Police said the cause of the fire was still not known. It is suspected that a battery may have exploded while on charging, leading to the fire.

