PM Modi carries out ‘shramdaan’ with students at NDMC Navyug School, Pandara Park in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning visited the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) ‘s Navyug School, Pandara Park here and carried out ‘Shramdaan’ with school students under the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ Campaign on the occasion of 10th anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission.

In 2014 on the 2nd October, ten years ago, the Prime Minister had launched the Swachh Bharat Mission from the NDMC municipal area at Valmiki Basti, Mandir Marg in New Delhi. And after exactly a decade, PM Modi again visited the NDMC area in regards to the Swachh Bharat Mission at Navyug School.

“The NDMC feels greatly honoured on the PM carrying out ‘shramdaan’ at Navyug School, Pandara Park of the NDMC and encouraging the students as future torch bearers of Nation with his kind words of motivation, listening to Swachhta anthem and visited an exhibition put up by school students on the theme of 3R ( Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) creatives made by students,” the NDMC said.

The Prime Minister interacted with students and actively participated with students in the “Swachhta Abhiyan” initiative. He interacted with students about the benefits of Swachhta around us. He also asked the students about Yoga and asked a few students to perform some asanas. Students sang Swachhta Song which was appreciated by the Prime Minister.

As the Swachh Bharat mission was launched by the Prime Minister at Valmiki Basti in New Delhi Municipal council area, this bestowed a lot of responsibility on the NDMC being the heart of capital to keep its area clean and green in conformity with the vision of the PM.

On 2nd October, the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign culminated with Shramdaan activities at various key locations. It was a proud moment for NDMC as the Prime Minister joined the students of Navyug School, Pandara Park, leading by example in contributing to the cleanliness drive.