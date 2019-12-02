Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that revenue was generated by the government from common people in the form of GST and demonetisation and has been distributed among just 15 industrialists.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a public rally at Simdega district of Jharkhand where the elections are underway in five phases.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot understand the pain of common people. Who were standing in the queue when demonetisation took place? Not a single industrialist was standing. Common people, poor and tribals were standing in banks’ queue. ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ (GST) was implemented as funds were generated from small traders and all money of demonetisation and GST went to only 15 industrialists of the country who are friends of Modi,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He further said, “Narendra Modi waived off loans of Rs 3.50 lakh crore of industrialists. BJP government at the Centre and the state are grabbing money from people of the country and filling pockets of 15 people.”

Citing the developments made in Chhatisgarh by the Congress government, he said, “Jharkhand is like Chhattisgarh where tribals live in large numbers. Congress changed the face of Chhattisgarh in the last one year. BJP government was acquiring land for industrialists but Congress government in Chhattisgarh returned back tribal land from big companies like Tata. We gave MSP of Rs 2,500 per quintal and waived off loans of poor people. In Chhattisgarh BJP government was snatching land from tribals and poor but Congress returned back the land which was not used for industrial purpose for five years.”

He also promised a waiver of loans of farmers if the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance comes to power in Jharkhand. He also said that the MSP of paddy will be Rs 2500 per quintal.

Rahul Gandhi further said, “Narendra Modi talks about employment and Make in India. He did demonetisation in name of curbing black money and launched GST. No farmer loan has been waived but industrialists’ loan has been waived by BJP government.”

“Congress will protect you. In BJP government, the culture and ideology are crushed. In alliance government of Congress no one will be terrified. No changes will be made in land acts of ACNT and SPT. We will protect your ‘Jal, Jungle aur Jameen’ and hand over the land,” he said.

Praising the work of Congress, Rahul Gandhi said, ” Congress had brought MNREGA, food security and Right to Information for the people of the country. People have lost purchasing power as money has been grabbed by the government. We had brought Nyay yojna to deal with employment issue during Lok Sabha polls. We lost the polls but it will give momentum to the economy and improve the purchasing power.”

In the last Jharkhand elections held in 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats while its partner AJSU won five seats. While the opposition parties Congress won six seats, JMM won 19 and JVM won eight. The remaining six seats were won by other parties.

This time, BJP and AJSU are contesting separately in the polls.

(With inputs from IANS)