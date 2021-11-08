PM Modi calls upon party workers to become bridge of faith between common man and party

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted the party workers to serve as a bridge of faith between the party and the common man. He also exuded confidence that the party would romp home in the ensuing assembly elections slated for early 2022.

In his valedictory address at the end of the party’s day long national executive meeting, Narendra Modi said without naming the opposition Congress that the BJP was not a family centric party but rather believed in working with the spirit of ‘Sewa (service), Sanklap (Resolve) and Samarpan (dedication).”

Speaking to the media, BJP senior leader and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Modi later quoting the Prime Minister Modi said the BJP, “does not revolve around the family.” Whatever the BJP had achieved was by virtue of the peoples’ faith,” Modi was quoted as saying.

“The Prime Minister in his address gave the party workers the mantra that they should become a bridge of faith between the common man and the party while referring to the BJP’s history of being always associated with the issues related to the country’s common man,” Yadav said.

The Union minister Yadav further quoting the Prime Minister said the BJP was being run by a culture of public welfare. “The BJP is not a family-based party. It is not run by a family but a culture of public welfare,” he quoted Modi as saying.

The Prime Minister mentioned the welfare works of the party workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said this was a clear indicator that the focus of the party workers was on serving the people.

The Prime Minister further clarified that if the world was praising India today it was not due to Modi. “It is not because of someone called Modi but because of the will and confidence of the people and the faith they have in themselves,” he clarified.

Earlier, chief ministers and state presidents of the four poll bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand had made a presentation before the executive about their preparations for the ensuing assembly polls in their respective states.

Referring to the chief ministers’ presentation on upcoming polls, the Prime Minister said he was confident that the BJP would be able to win the trust of people. He said people would trust the BJP because the party had been taking up issues concerning them.

“When I was listening to the state presidents and Chief Ministers of the five poll bound states, I realised that their confidence is derived from the satisfaction of the work they have done for their states in the past five years. This is the beauty of service,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

Modi also underlined the need for honouring the party workers who had contributed to the party’s growth and been with it since its inception and even if they were no longer with the party.