Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to chair a meeting at 4 pm on Monday to review the preparedness to tackle the AMPHAN cyclone which turned into an extremely severe storm overnight.

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) is likely to intensify further to a “super cyclone” in the next 12 hours, the weather office has said last night.

Home Minister Amit Shah has tweeted about the PM’s meeting schedule on Monday.

“To review the arising cyclone situation in various parts of the country, PM @narendramodi ji will chair a high-level meeting with MHA & NDMA, today at 4 pm,” he said.

To review the arising cyclone situation in various parts of the country, PM @narendramodi ji will chair a high level meeting with MHA & NDMA, today at 4pm. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 18, 2020

Cyclone ‘AMPHAN’, over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, has gathered strength and turned into an “extremely severe” cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday and issued an alert for West Bengal and Odisha.

It is expected to make landfall in Bengal on Wednesday. The weather department further stated that ‘AMPHAN’ is likely to intensify further as a Super Cyclone.

“The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) over the central parts of South Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours, has intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 0230 hrs IST of today, the 18th May, 2020 over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and adjoining the central Bay of Bengal near latitude 12.9 degrees North and longitude 86.4 degrees East, about 820 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 980 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1090 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh),” a statement by the India Meteorological Department or IMD read.