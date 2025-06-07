PM Modi calls for global action to strengthen Disaster Resilience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday outlined five key global priorities to strengthen Disaster Resilience suggesting that strengthening early warning systems and coordination would be crucial.

Addressing the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2025 via videoconferencing, the prime minister emphasized the need for resilience in development. He also called for the construction of infrastructure that remains steadfast against time and tide.

Advertisement

Mr Modi underscored the vulnerability of coastal regions and islands to natural disasters and climate change.

Advertisement

He cited recent disasters, including Cyclone Remal in India and Bangladesh, Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean, Typhoon Yagi in South-east Asia, Hurricane Helene in the United States, Typhoon Usagi in the Philippines, and Cyclone Chido in parts of Africa.

Mr Modi emphasized that these disasters have caused significant damage to lives and property, reinforcing the need for resilient infrastructure and proactive disaster management.

Recalling India’s past experiences with devastating disasters, including the super-cyclone of 1999 and the tsunami of 2004, the prime minister emphasized how India adapted and rebuilt with resilience, constructing cyclone shelters across vulnerable areas and contributing to the establishment of a tsunami warning system benefiting 29 countries.

Underlining the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure’s ongoing work with 25 Small Island Developing States to build resilient homes, hospitals, schools, energy systems, water security measures, and early warning systems, Mr Modi expressed his appreciation for the presence of representatives from the Pacific Indian Ocean, and Caribbean regions, and welcomed the African Union’s participation in the coalition.

Drawing attention to key global priorities the Prime Minister said that the importance of integrating disaster resilience courses, modules, and skill development programs into higher education to build a skilled workforce equipped to tackle future challenges.

He also stressed the need for a global digital repository to document best practices and learnings from countries that have faced disasters and rebuilt with resilience.

The Prime Minister underscored that disaster resilience requires innovative financing and called for the creation of actionable programs to ensure developing nations have access to necessary funds as the third priority.

He reaffirmed India’s recognition of Small Island Developing States as Large Ocean Countries and emphasized the need for special attention to their vulnerabilities.

He further highlighted the necessity of strengthening early warning systems and coordination, noting their critical role in facilitating timely decision-making and effective last-mile communication.