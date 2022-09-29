PM Modi begins two-day visit to Gujarat, holds roadshow in Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after landing in Surat for a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat held a roadshow, on Thursday.

The Prime Minister’s cavalcade was greeted by a sizable audience as it advanced. Mr Modi will visit visit Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, and Ambaji during his stay to unveil several development projects totaling Rs 29,000 crore, including the first phase of the Ahmedabad Metro, which would cost Rs 12,900 crore.

PM Modi will dedicate numerous projects totaling more than Rs 3,400 crores and lay the cornerstone for them in Surat.

The Prime Minister will attend several events during his visit to the state that is close to holding elections. He will take part in the Navratri festivities as well. In addition to DREAM City, Biodiversity Park, and other development projects including public infrastructure, heritage restoration, city bus/BRTS infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure, and cooperative projects by the union and state governments, these include water supply and drainage projects.

Additionally, Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City’s main entrance and Phase-I of the road infrastructure will be officially opened.

The DREAM City project was started to supply the expanding demand for office and residential space for Surat’s quickly expanding diamond trading industry. The project’s Phase II will also have its first cornerstone laid by the prime minister.

Along with opening the Khoj Museum at Surat’s Science Centre, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the cornerstone for a biodiversity park that would span 87 hectares. The museum is designed with interactive exhibits, inquiry-based activities, and investigations centred on curiosity.

After that, he would go to Bhavnagar to lay the cornerstone and launch other construction projects totaling more than Rs 5,200 crore.

The world’s first CNG terminal and a brownfield port will both have their foundations officially laid by the prime minister in the city. The port would be built at a cost of more than Rs 4,000 crore and will have cutting-edge CNG terminal equipment. Modern container terminals, multifunctional terminals, and liquid terminals with direct door-to-door connectivity to the existing road and rail network will all be present at the port.

A 20-acre, about Rs 100 crore regional science centre in Bhavnagar will also be opened by the prime minister. The centre features several galleries with specific themes, such as the Nobel Prize gallery, automotive gallery, and marine aquatic gallery. Children will have access to the center’s creative space.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for projects like package 9 of Sauni Yojna Link 2 and the Chorvadla Zone water supply project during the programme.

Other projects the prime minister will inaugurate during the programme include package 7 of Sauni Yojna Link 2, the 25 MW Palitana Solar PV Project, the APPL Container project, and others.

(With inputs from ANI)