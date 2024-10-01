PM Modi back in Haryana today for fourth election rally

After visiting the poll-bound Haryana thrice for campaigning till now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election meeting in Haryana’s Faridabad on Tuesday for the Assembly elections scheduled on October 5.

The Prime Minister will seek votes in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in all nine Assembly constituencies of the district.

In his earlier rally in Sonipat, PM Modi said the promises made by the Congress in its manifesto in Haryana should be first implemented in Karnataka and Telangana, the two states which are currently under Congress rule.

Preparations for the rally are in full swing, and it will be held on the Faridabad-Palwal border in Prithla Assembly constituency.

In the previous elections, the party had benefitted greatly from PM Modi’s rally.

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, PM Modi had addressed an election rally in Sector 61. At that time, seven BJP MLAs were elected.

Faridabad Police, meanwhile, have issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth traffic flow and law and order.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, and maintain law and order, several restrictions will be in place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As per the advisory, the entry of all types of heavy and light motor vehicles (LMVs) into the district of Palwal from Faridabad and Delhi will be prohibited.

The restrictions will also be on vehicles travelling on the Agra-Mathura Highway (NH-44).

Vehicles heading to Palwal from Faridabad should use the KMP/KGP (Western Peripheral Expressway), Vadodara Expressway, instead of the NH-44, says the police advisory.

Those travelling towards the Vadodara Expressway should utilise the Kaily to Jajru underpass route.

The police have also urged commuters to use public transport, instead of private vehicles, during the restricted hours to ease traffic congestion.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.

While the BJP is aiming for a hat-trick this time, the Congress is aiming to come back to power in Haryana after 2014.