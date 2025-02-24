PM Modi attends ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ event in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the bicentenary of Assam’s tea industry by attending the ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ event at Sarusajai Stadium, where 8,500 performers showcased a mesmerizing Jhumur dance.

The historic performance, aimed at securing a Guinness World Record, highlighted the deep cultural roots of Assam’s tea garden communities.

The grand event was also graced by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and diplomats from 60 countries, underscoring the global significance of Assam’s tea heritage.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, sharing his excitement on social media, emphasized the industry’s enduring legacy and its role in shaping Assam’s identity on the world stage.

Assam’s tea story began in 1823 when Robert Bruce discovered the indigenous Camellia sinensis var. assamica, leading to the establishment of the first English tea garden in Chabua in 1837.

Over the past two centuries, Assam has become a leading tea producer, renowned for its rich, full-bodied flavors.

Following the cultural spectacle, Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the Assam Advantage 2.0 exhibition, where he will engage with investors and outline strategic initiatives to drive Assam’s economic growth.

This landmark celebration not only honors Assam’s tea legacy but also strengthens its global presence as a powerhouse of the tea industry.

During the two day visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 global investment summit on Tuesday.