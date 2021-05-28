Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived here on Friday reviewed the post-cyclone situation in Odisha with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Modi, who will later conduct an aerial survey of cyclone Yaas-hit Balasore and Bhadrak districts chaired the meeting to review the impact of cyclone Yaas, said officials.

While CM Patnaik apprised the Prime Minister Modi of elaborate details of the cyclone-induced damage in the State, details of the review meeting are still awaited.

Among others, Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi and senior bureaucrats of the State government were present at the meeting.

PM Modi will later visit West Bengal to review the Cyclone-induced damages in the neighbouring State.