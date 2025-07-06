PM Modi Arrives in Brazil for 17th BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to participate in the 17th BRICS Summit, a key diplomatic event that unites leaders from major emerging economies. The summit will focus on strengthening global cooperation and addressing pressing global challenges.



“Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where I will take part in the BRICS Summit and later go to their capital, Brasília, for a state visit on the invitation of President Lula. Hoping for a productive round of meetings and interactions during this visit,” PM Modi said in a post on handle X on Sunday.

The BRICS summit’s theme this year is “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for more Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.

Key agenda items listed in Modi’s programme includes discussions on reforming global governance structures to make them more inclusive and representative of emerging economies, exploring the potential of AI for sustainable development and addressing its ethical implications, deliberations on climate action, sustainable development, and the role of BRICS nations in addressing global climate challenges.



Strengthening economic ties among BRICS nations, including trade, investment, and financial collaboration, and addressing global health challenges and promoting cooperation among BRICS nations in the healthcare sector are also part of Modi’s itinerary.

Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of the summit, including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The meetings will focus on deepening the strategic partnership between India and Brazil in areas such as enhancing economic ties and exploring opportunities for mutual investment, strengthening defence cooperation, including joint development of Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft, and collaborating on energy and technology initiatives, including renewable energy and space exploration.



PM Modi’s visit marks the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brazil in nearly six decades. The visit aims to strengthen India-Brazil relations and explore opportunities for cooperation in various sectors.