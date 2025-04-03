PM Modi arrives in Bangkok to attend 6th BIMSTEC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday to attend the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit. Upon his arrival, Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora outside the airport.

“Landed in Bangkok, Thailand. Looking forward to participating in the upcoming official engagements and strengthening the bonds of cooperation between India and Thailand,” PM Modi wrote on X.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will meet his Thai counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to discuss the full range of India-Thailand ties. He will participate in the BIMSTEC Summit on Friday and will also call on Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

In a departure statement issued ahead of the visit, Modi hailed BIMSTEC as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity, and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region.

“With its geographical location, India’s North Eastern region lies at the heart of BIMSTEC. I look forward to meeting the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries and engaging productively to further strengthen our collaboration with the interest of our people in mind,” the Prime Minister said.

After concluding his visit to Thailand, Modi will travel to Sri Lanka.

“From Thailand, I will pay a two-day visit to Sri Lanka from 04-06 April. This follows the highly successful visit of President Disanayaka to India last December. We will have the opportunity to review progress made on the joint vision of ‘Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future’ and provide further guidance to realise our shared objectives,” he said.