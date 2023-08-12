Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences over the tragic accident on the Bavla–Bagodara highway in Ahmedabad and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50, 000 to the injured.

“Pained by the road mishap on the Bavla – Bagodara highway in Ahmedabad district. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” PM Modi tweeted.

“An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” he added in his tweet.

A total of 10 people, including five women and three children, were killed on Friday after their vehicle rammed into a truck that was parked at the roadside due to a puncture. The Ahmedabad-bound vehicle was carrying a total of 23 people out of which 10 died while two people have sustained serious injuries.

According to Ahmedabad SP Amit N Vasava, “Today in the daytime, an incident took place in which a truck was parked at the roadside due to puncture and a vehicle was going to Ahmedabad from Rajkot and the passengers travelling in the vehicle belong to Kheda village… The vehicle collided with the truck parked by the roadside which led to the death of passengers. A total of 10 people have died including five females, two males and three children.”

The police officer said that an investigation into the matter is underway and RTO and NHAI are also involved in it.