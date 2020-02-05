Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in the Lok Sabha that the government has given approval to a proposal for “Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra” trust to take care of the construction of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and other related issues.

“We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed. It is called ‘Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra’,” he said.

Lauding the citizens of the country, the Prime Minister said that after the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute, the people of India “displayed remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures”.

“I salute the 130 crore people of India,” he added.

PM Modi said that the “historic decision” was taken on Wednesday morning meeting of the Union Cabinet in view of the Supreme Court’s November 9 judgement on Ramjanmabhoomi issue.

The Prime Minister said the trust will have “autonomy” and will be able to take decisions on Ram temple and other related issues “freely”. “The trust will be free to take any decision,” he said.

PM Modi announced that the 67.703 acre land earmarked for the construction of the Ram temple will also be handed over to the trust. He said that a plan has been prepared for the construction of the temple on Ram “janmasthali”.

He also reminded that the Uttar Pradesh government has given approval for five-acre land to be handed over to Sunni Central Waqf Board, as directed by the apex court.

“Join me in support of the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on this historic occasion,” PM Modi said as desk-thumping and shouts of “Jai Shri Ram” erupted from the government benches.

In a landmark judgement, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on November 9, 2019, ruled that the disputed 2.77-acre land will be taken over by a Government trust for the construction of the temple, while a suitable alternative plot of land measuring 5 acres at a prominent site in Ayodhya will be given to the Sunni Wakf Board.

The Supreme Court had also asked the Centre to set up the board of trustees within three months after which the disputed land will be handed over to the trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further in his speech, stressed that “his government is moving forward with ‘sabka sath sabka vikas’ policy so that everyone is happy.”

He added that in India, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Parsi or Jain, everyone is a part of one family. “Development must take place for every member of the family,” he said.