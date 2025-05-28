PM Modi, Amit Shah, Nadda pay tributes to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to “a true son of Mother India” Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary.

“Tributes to Veer Savarkar ji, a true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. Even the harshest tortures of the foreign government could not shake his devotion towards the motherland,” PM Modi said while sharing a brief video clip on the social media platform X.

The PM also praised the “courage and struggle” of Savarkar “in the freedom movement”.

“The grateful nation can never forget the saga of his indomitable courage and struggle in the freedom movement. His sacrifice and dedication for the country will continue to be a guide in the creation of a developed India,” PM Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also praised Savarkar for his “immense love for Mother India”. The minister also congratulated the team that translated Savarkar’s “Anadi Me” song into the Hindi language.

“The song ‘Anadi Me… Anant Me…’ composed by Veer Savarkar ji is a symbol of immense love for Mother India and an emotional expression of every Indian. I congratulate the entire team for translating this song into Hindi. Do listen to this immortal song…,” Shah said on X while posting the song.

BJP leader and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda paid floral tributes to the great freedom fighter at the Parliament House.

”Veer Savarkar ji’s legacy of patriotism, sacrifice, and dedication to India’s freedom struggle lives on in the hearts of every Indian. His ideals guide us in our service to the nation as we follow his footsteps to promote unity and progress,” he said in his post.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed praise for “Swatantryaveer” Savarkar.

“On the birth anniversary of the great revolutionary ‘Swatantryaveer’ Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who dedicated his everything to Mother India, embodying the spirit of ‘nation above all’, I offer my heartfelt tributes,” the UP CM said.

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray, the founding chairperson of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), also praised Savarkar on his birth anniversary.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was an Indian politician, activist and writer. He reportedly, in 1922, developed the Hindu nationalist political ideology of Hindutva while confined at Ratnagiri. Savarkar was a leading figure in the Hindu Mahasabha. He died on 26 February 1966 at the age of 82 in Bombay, Maharashtra.