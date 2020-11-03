Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address two more rallies in Bihar on 4 November and said that he is ‘overwhelmed’ by the ‘love and blessings’ of people of Bihar.

PM Modi is all set to address two more rallies in Saharasa and Farbisganj in Araria today. He has addressed rallies inGaya, Sasaram, Bhagalpur, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Chapra, Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha.

PM Modi, on Wednesday morning in a tweet said, “I am overwhelmed by the love, affection and blessings of the people of Bihar. Tomorrow will be an opportunity to be among them once again. I will communicate with them at the public meetings of Saharsa and Farbisganj (Araria).”

The rallies in Saharasa and Farbisganj will wind up PM Modi’s election tour in Bihar. The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) is fighting Bihar election with ally Nitish Kumar’s Janta Dal United (JDU) under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In his previous rallies, Modi has attacked opposition leader and Mahagathbandhan leader RJD Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that just like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar will also send back the ‘double yuvraaj.’

PM Modi attacked the previous RJD government in the state and called their governance ‘jungle raja.’ Addressing an election rally in Chhapra he said, He said, “Bihar’s villages are today connected with the basic necessities like roadways and water. If the opposition had the intention, it would have been done 1.5 decades ago. But before it was jungle raj. People used to think before starting any kind of work in Bihar. This is how jungle raj looks like,”

The BJP is fighting on 121 seats while its alliance JD (U) is contesting on 122 seats. The chief ministerial candidate of the NDA is Nitish Kumar.

Bihar is all set to vote in the second phase of the election today. The election is being conducted in three phases 28 October, 3 November and 7 November and the results on November 10.

For polls updates visit: Bihar elections LIVE