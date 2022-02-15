PM Modi to address TERI summit on sustainable and equitable future for planet earth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI) World Sustainable Development summit titled “Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future” on Wednesday.

According to the PMO here Prime Minister Modi will address the summit on 16 February at around 6 pm via a video message.

“World Sustainable Development Summit is TERI’s annual flagship event. The theme for this year’s Summit is ‘Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future’. The Summit will discuss a wide range of issues including climate change, sustainable production, energy transitions, global commons and resource security,” the Prime Minister Office said in a note.

The three day summit starting will be attended by Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General, United Nations besides heads of various inter-governmental organisations, ministers, envoys from more than a dozen countries and delegates from over 120 countries, the PMO further informed.