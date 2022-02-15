Follow Us:
PM Modi to address TERI summit on sustainable and equitable future for planet earth

“World Sustainable Development Summit is TERI’s annual flagship event. The theme for this year’s Summit is ‘Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future’. The Summit will discuss a wide range of issues including climate change, sustainable production, energy transitions, global commons and resource security,” the Prime Minister Office said in a note.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | February 15, 2022 1:37 pm

Photo: SNS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI) World Sustainable Development summit titled “Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future” on Wednesday.

According to the PMO here Prime Minister Modi will address the summit on 16 February at around 6 pm via a video message.

The three day summit starting will be attended by Luis  Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General, United Nations besides heads of various inter-governmental organisations, ministers, envoys from more than a dozen countries and delegates from over 120 countries, the PMO further informed.

