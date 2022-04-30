PM Modi to address joint conference of CMs, Chief Justices today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the inaugural session of the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. He will also address the gathering.

Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana, and Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will also address the conference. According to Prime Minister’s office, the Joint Conference is an occasion for the executive and the judiciary to come together to create frameworks for simple and convenient delivery of justice and to discuss steps required to overcome the challenges facing the justice system.

“Since then, the government has taken various initiatives for improving infrastructure and integration of digital technology in court processes under eCourts Mission Mode Project,” reads the official statement.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana chaired the 39th conference of Chief Justices of various High Courts of the country.

Highlighting the issue of vacancies, CJI Ramana said, “Due to our collective efforts, we could fill 126 vacancies in various High Courts, in less than a year. We are expecting 50 more appointments. This remarkable feat could be achieved because of your wholehearted co-operation and commitment to the institution.”

CJI Ramana requested the Chief Justices of High Courts, which are still having a number of vacancies, to forward the names for elevation at the earliest.

He also expresses happiness about the response from some of the High Courts, which according to him, has been extremely encouraging.

The first Chief Justices’ conference was held in November 1953 and to date 38 such conferences have been organised. The last Conference was held in the year 2016.

Both the Chief Justices’ conference and the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices are being held after a gap of six years, at the initiative of the CJI Ramana.