Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University on 22 December 2020 at 11 AM via video conferencing.

Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp during the event. Chancellor of the University His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifudin and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also be present on the occasion.

About AMU

AMU became a University in 1920, through an Act of Indian Legislative Council by elevating the Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a Central University. MAO College was set up in 1877 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.

The University has a campus spread over 467.6 hectares of land in the city of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. It also has three off-campus centres in Malappuram (Kerala), Murshidabad-Jangipur (West Bengal) and Kishanganj (Bihar).

Due to the Covid pandemic, the ongoing centenary celebrations at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are all virtual.

Though there is no physical event, the entire campus has been decorated and lit up and various activities and seminars are being held virtually.

However, some student leaders have decided to display black flags outside the administrative block of the university as a mark of protest to the PM’s participation.

According to the sources, at least 20-22 Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have already been deployed outside the university in addition to usual security while there will be additional deployment outside the varsity on 22 December to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

PM Modi will be the first PM to address an AMU event since Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1964.