While addressing a rally on Sunday in Dumka, Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused opposition Congress and its allies of raising a storm over citizenship law. He also asserted that the opposition parties were fuelling unrest and arson over the issue in different parts of the country.

“The Congress and its allies are stoking fire over the Citizenship Act, but people of Northeast have rejected violence. Actions of Congress prove that all decisions taken in Parliament are correct,” Modi said.

PM Modi further said that “The country is watching, people’s faith has been cemented in Modi after the Bill was cleared by Parliament. Their (Opposition) actions reflect that the decision to pass Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament is 1000 per cent correct.”

He also said without a direct mention about to any community, “Those fanning the fire could be identified by their clothes. People who are setting fire (to property) can be seen on TV, they can be identified by the clothes they are wearing.”

He also accused that opposition was providing tacit support to the violent protests that erupted in the Northeast and West Bengal over the amended Act.

Ahead of the fourth phase of Jharkhand election which is underway on Monday, PM Modi listed the achievements of BJP government in the state. He said, “I am your sevak (servant). I have come here to give an account of the development work done by our party in the state.

After the Citizenship Bill was passed in Parliament, massive protests erupted in the entire Northeast region and West Bengal. The protests spread to other states as well, as on Sunday, students of Jamia University and Aligarh University also came out in protest.