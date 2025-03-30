PM Modi, accompanied by Mohan Bhagwat, pays tributes to RSS founder at Smruti Mandir in Nagpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Smruti Mandir in Nagpur at Reshimbagh and paid his tributes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and stalwart Madhavrao Sadashiv Golwalkar (Guruji).

During his visit, PM Modi was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Paying homage to the RSS stalwarts, Modi also wrote a message in the visitor’s book that said: “This place, dedicated to the values of Indian culture, nationalism, and organisational strength, inspires us to move forward in the service of the nation….”

Modi’s visit, seen as “an opportunity to reaffirm his commitment to the RSS ideology,” coincided with the centenary celebrations of the RSS’s foundation as well as the Pratipada programme, marking Gudi Padwa, the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

The RSS and the Marathi New Year celebration of Gudi Padwa share a special connection. As per the Hindu calendar, the birth anniversary of RSS founder, the late Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, falls on Gudi Padwa, making the festival significant for the RSS.

Notably, Modi is only the second prime minister after Atal Bihari Vajpayee to visit Smruti Mandir in Nagpur. This is also his first visit to the RSS headquarters after becoming the Prime Minister.

The prime minister also visited Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, where Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956, and offered prayers to Lord Buddha.

After concluding his visit to RSS Smruti Mandir and Deekshabhoomi, Modi laid the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur.

Madhav Netralaya is the new extension building of the Eye Institute and Research Centre. The premium centre was established in the memory of ‘Guruji’ Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak of the RSS.

Later in the day, the PM is scheduled to inaugurate the Loitering Munition Testing Range and Runway Facility for UAVs at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur around 12:30 pm, after which he will leave for Chhattisgarh.