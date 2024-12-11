PM meets Kapoor family, shares his admiration for Raj Kapoor’s lasting influence on Indian cinema

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with members of the Kapoor family who extended an invitation to him to join them in commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor on December 14.

Members of the Kapoor family including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were present during the brief interaction with the Prime Minister.

Modi, who had the conversation with the Kapoor family on 100 years of cinematic legend Raj Kapoor, shared his admiration for the legendary actor’s lasting influence on Indian cinema and spoke about the power of films in their era.

The Prime Minister recalled an incident involving veteran BJP leader LK Advani and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“I remember the impact of films in those days. It was during the Jana Sangh era, and there was an election in Delhi. After the party lost, Advani ji and Atal ji said, ‘What should we do now?’ Then they decided, ‘Let’s watch a movie.’ They went to watch Raj Kapoor’s ‘Phir Subah Hogi,” Modi said.

PM Modi also fondly recounted another memory involving Ranbir Kapoor’s father, late Rishi Kapoor.

“When I was in China, a song by your father was being played. I told my colleagues to record it on their phones, and I sent it to Rishi ji. He was so delighted by it,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also spoke about Raj Kapoor’s role in establishing Indian cinema’s global influence long before the term “soft power” became popular.