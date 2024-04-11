PM meets gamers; they thank him their creativity recognised

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took time off from his busy schedules on Thursday and interacted with India’s top gamers, playing personal computer (PC) and virtual reality (VR) games with them at his residence.

Those who played with him included top Indian gamers like @gcttirth (Tirth Mehta), @PAYALGAMING (Payal Dhare), @8bitthug (Animesh Agarwal), @GamerFleet (Anshu Bisht), @MortaLyt (Naman Mathur), @Mythpat (Mithilesh Patankar), @SkRossi (Ganesh Gangadhar).

The seven gamers discussed new developments in the Gaming industry and how the Modi government had recognized the creativity of gamers, promoting the Gaming industry in India.

The gamers also engaged on issues concerning Gambling vs Gaming, while also discussing women participation in the Gaming industry.

Sharing their “heart-stopping” moments with the PM, they said they never felt there was any age-difference between them and Mr Modi. The PM too was light-hearted and said he coloured his hair white to impress others he was ahead of them.

The gamers said meeting him it appeared they were with a family member. Since 2019, gaming had picked up speed, they said. Many games were being developed on Indian mythology. The Government had recognized their creativity, they said.

The Prime Minister reacted saying it appeared, the whole field had developed only after his government had come to office. He asked them how would they handle a situation when they face the issue of gaming versus gambling.

The gamers told him that seeing them, girls too were coming forward to join gaming and tech-fields. The PM wore an eye-cover for the games. The gamers said the PM was quick to learn playing the games.

It was a life-time experience to play with the Prime Minister which they will not forget, they said. They proposed a tag Namo OP. After their experience with the PM, the gamers believed people would view gaming with a different perspective. The gamers were looking forward to sharing with their families their experience with the PM.