PM meets Afghan Sikhs, Hindus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met at his residence a delegation of Sikhs and Hindus evacuated from Afghanistan.

The delegation members honoured Modi and thanked him for bringing Sikhs and Hindus safely to India from Afghanistan.

The PM welcomed members of Afghanistan’s minority communities told them that they were not guests in India but were in their own house. He talked about the immense difficulties faced by them in Afghanistan and the help provided by the Indian government to bring them to India safely.

In this connection, he also talked about the significance of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and its benefits for the community. He assured them of continuous support in future as well to resolve all issues and difficulties faced by them.

The PM also talked about the significance of the tradition of honouring Guru Granth Sahib, in view of which special arrangements were made to bring back Swaroop of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan. He talked about the immense love that he has received from the Afghans over the years and fondly recalled his visit to Kabul.

Members of the delegation thanked the PM for standing up for them in times of distress. They said that they had tears in their eyes when they heard him talking about making special arrangements to bring back Swaroop of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan to India with proper reverence.