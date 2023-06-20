PM leaves for US: Visit to enrich depth and diversity of partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on Tuesday morning on a state visit to the United States, saying the visit at the invitation of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden “is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies.

In a departure statement, he said he will commence his visit in New York, where he will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on 21 June at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

“I look forward to this special celebration at the very location that supported India’s proposal in December, 2014 to recognize an International Day of Yoga,” he said.

He will thereafter travel to Washington DC where he and President Biden will have an opportunity to meet several times since his last Official Visit to the USA in September 2021. “This visit will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership,” he said.

India-US ties are multifaceted with deepening engagements across sectors, he said. USA is India’s largest trade partner in goods and services. “We collaborate closely in science & technology, education, health, defence and security fields,” he said.

The initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies has added new dimensions and widened collaboration to defence industrial cooperation, space, telecom, quantum, Artificial Intelligence and biotech sectors, he said. “Our two countries are also collaborating to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” he said.

“My discussions with President Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate our bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF,” he said.

“I will also have the pleasure of joining President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden for the State Banquet along with a number of dignitaries,” he said.

The prime minister said the US Congress has always provided strong bi-partisan support to India-US ties. “During my visit, I will address a Joint Session of the US Congress at the invitation of Congressional leadership,” he said.

Strong people-to-people linkages have been instrumental in developing the trust between our countries. Modi said he looked forward to meeting the vibrant Indian-American community that represents the best of the two societies.

“I will also meet some of the leading CEOs to discuss opportunities for elevating our trade and investment relationship and for building resilient global supply chains,” the prime minister said.

“I am confident that my visit to the US will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom. Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges,” he said.

Modi will travel to Cairo from Washington DC at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. “I am excited to pay a State Visit to a close and friendly country for the first time,” he said.

“We had the pleasure of receiving President Sisi as the Chief Guest at our Republic Day celebrations this year. These two visits in the span of a few months is a reflection of our rapidly evolving partnership with Egypt, which was elevated to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ during President Sisi’s visit,” he added.

The prime minister further said, “I look forward to my discussions with President Sisi and senior members of the Egyptian Government to impart further momentum to our civilizational and multi-faceted partnership. I will also have the opportunity to interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Egypt.”