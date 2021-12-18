PM lays foundation stone of 594 Km long Ganga Expressway in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for what is being described as the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, 594 Km long Ganga Expressway in Saharanpur district.

Modi also took the opportunity to hit out against the opposition parties for allegedly finding fault with the development works being initiated by his government in Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister criticized the mentality of begrudging the work for heritage of the country and also for the development of the country. He said such outfits wanted to keep poor and common people dependent on them.

“These people have a problem with the construction of a grand dham of Baba Vishwanath in Kashi. These people have a problem with the construction of a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. These people have a problem with the cleanliness campaign of Ganga ji. It is these people who question the army’s action against the masters of terror. These are the people who put the Made in India corona vaccine made by Indian scientists in the dock,” Modi said.

Paying tributes to Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaq Ullah Khan, Thakur Roshan Singh whose martyrdom day falls on Sunday, the Prime Minister said, “Ganga Expressway will open new doors of progress for UP.”

“When the whole of UP grows together, the country progresses. Therefore, the focus of the double engine government is on the development of UP. The priority of the government is to bring the benefits of development to whoever is left behind in the society and is backward. The same sentiment is reflected in our agriculture policy and in the policy related to farmers,” Modi said adding, “People of UP are saying – UP plus Yogi, bahut hai upyogi- U.P.Y.O.G.I.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister B L Varma were among those present on the occasion.

Once completed, the Ganga Expressway is expected to ease connectivity between the eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh. The project is expected to promote socio-economic development of the region.

The expressway will start from Bijauli Village in Meerut and go up to Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

Between Meerut and Prayagraj the expressway will pass through Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Shahajahanpur, Badaun, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Pratapgarh.

One of the unique features of the six lane expressway is that it will have a 3.5 Km long air strip for emergency take and landing of Indian Air Force aircraft. The strip will come up in Saharanpur.

Besides the air-strip for emergency landing, it has also been proposed to build an industrial corridor along the expressway. The ambitious mega project is estimated to be constructed at a cost of more than Rs 36,230 crore, according to the government report.

Earlier, the Prime Minister began his address by speaking in the local dialect. He paid homage to Damodar Swaroop ‘Vidrohi’, Raj Bahadur Vikal and Agnivesh Shukla, poets of freedom struggle.

“Tomorrow is the Martyrdom Day of Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaq Ullah Khan, Thakur Roshan Singh. These three sons of Shahjahanpur, who challenged British rule, were hanged on 19 December. We owe a huge debt to such heroes who laid down their lives for the freedom of India”, Modi said.

Modi said Maa Ganga (river) is the source of all auspiciousness and all progress. “Maa Ganga gives all the happiness, and takes away all the pain. Similarly, Ganga Expressway will also open new doors of progress for UP. It will be a source of five boons for the state,” he said, referring to the network of expressways, new airports and railway routes.

The Prime Minister recounted the benefits of the project for the people. “First boon is – saving people’s time. Second boon is – Increase in convenience and ease of people. Third boon is – Proper use of resources of UP. Fourth boon is – Increase in the capabilities of UP. Fifth boon is – all-round prosperity in UP.”

Modi said, “The modern infrastructure that is being built in UP today shows how the resources are used properly. You have clearly seen how public money was used earlier. But today the money of Uttar Pradesh is being invested in the development of Uttar Pradesh”, he emphasized.

The Prime Minister said when the whole of UP grows together, the country progresses. “Therefore, the focus of the double engine government is on the development of UP. With the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we are making sincere efforts for the development of UP,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi further sought to bring the focus to the situation five years ago. “Except in some areas of the state, electricity was not available in other cities and villages. The government of double engine has not only given about 80 lakh free electricity connections in UP, but every district is being given many times more electricity than before,” he added.

Modi said more than 30 lakh poor people got pucca houses and this campaign will continue to cover all the remaining entitled beneficiaries. In Shahjahanpur also 50 thousand pucca houses were built.

For the first time development of dalits, deprived and backward is being prioritized at his level, he said. He said that “the priority of the government is to bring the benefits of development to whoever is left behind in the society and is backward. The same sentiment is reflected in our agriculture policy and in the policy related to farmers”.

Modi also recalled the abysmal law and order situation in the state that changed for the better in recent times. The Prime Minister gave the formulation U.P.Y.O.G.I – UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi (is very useful).