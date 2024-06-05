PM launches ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign

Amidst the ongoing political activities in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The PM planted a Peepal tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. He has also urged all to contribute in making the planet better and informed that in the last decade, India has undertaken numerous collective efforts which have led to increased forest cover across the nation. ‘’This is great for our quest towards sustainable development,’’ he added.

Mr Modi posted a thread on X;

“Today, on World Environment Day, delight to start a campaign, #एक_पेड़_माँ_के_नाम. I call upon everyone, in India and around the world, to plant a tree in the coming days as a tribute to your mother. Do share a picture of you doing so using #Plant4Mother or #एक_पेड़_माँ_के_नाम.”

“This morning, I planted a tree in line with our commitment to protecting Mother Nature and making sustainable lifestyle choices. I urge you all to also contribute to making our planet better. #Plant4Mother #एक_पेड़_माँ_के_नाम”