Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday backs the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh over the recent ruckus by the opposition leaders in the parliament over the farm bills.

Taking it to Twitter, PM praised the act of Deputy Chairman of serving tea to the opposition MPs were staged a sit-in.

“To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji,” he said.

To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2020

“For centuries, the great land of Bihar has been teaching us the values of democracy. In line with that wonderful ethos, MP from Bihar and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Shri Harivansh Ji’s inspiring and statesman like conduct this morning will make every democracy lover proud,” he said in another tweet.

For centuries, the great land of Bihar has been teaching us the values of democracy. In line with that wonderful ethos, MP from Bihar and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Shri Harivansh Ji’s inspiring and statesman like conduct this morning will make every democracy lover proud. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2020

Yesterday, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu announced the suspension of eight opposition MPs for a week namely Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim.

He also lauded his deputy for his act in a tweet:

राज्य सभा में परसों की घटना ने संसदीय मर्यादाओं को हानि पहुंचाई है। लेकिन मुझे बताया गया कि… इतना सब होने के बाद भी… आज उपसभापति श्री हरिवंश जी संसद परिसर में धरने पर बैठे सांसदों के लिए सुबह की चाय स्वयं ले कर गए। pic.twitter.com/S3TBrELZce — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 22, 2020

In the morning, he went to them with tea and served it in cups to the protesting MPs, but they rebuffed his “tea diplomacy”, calling him “anti-farmer”.

Right after the suspension motion, the MPs staged a sit-in in the Parliament premises near the Gandhi statue.

They did not move from the place even at night. The MPs continued their protest over-night with pillows, blankets, two fans and mosquito repellants.

“We would like the government to know that this is an indefinite protest,” Derek O’Brien said.

The suspension of these 8 MPs was announced by the House Chairman earlier yesterday itself, but they didn’t budge, even after the house adjourned.

Soon, they protested on the lawns of the Parliament Complex. They were seen holding up placards that read – “We will fight for farmers” and “parliament assassinated”.