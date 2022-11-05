PM lauds India Post’s floating financial literacy camp at Dal Lake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, praised the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) for conducting India’s first floating financial literacy camp at the famous Dal Lake of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The camp is run under the ”Niveshak Didi” programme.

In response to a tweet by the IPPB, he said, “Wonderful initiative which will further women empowerment!”

Earlier, the IPPB tweeted, ”Now, wave of financial literacy reaches to unchartered territories, as @IPPBOnline conducts India’s First Floating Financial Literacy Camp in Dal Lake of Srinagar, J&K under NiveshakDidi. Camp’s focus was to raise financial awareness on ‘For the women, by the women’ approach.”

The ‘‘Niveshak Didi’’ initiative to promote financial literacy ‘by the women, for the women’ was launched earlier this week.

In another tweet, the PM complimented all those involved in eco-friendly and sustainable development, saying this would give an impetus to the Infra creation and circular economy.

In response to a tweet by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Modi said, “Infra creation and circular economy, both will get an impetus. Compliments to all those involved with this effort.”

The BRO had tweeted, ”Committed to embrace construction practices which are eco-friendly and promote sustainable development. In a first, BROindia has undertaken construction of road Joram-Koloriang, Arunachal Pradesh using steel slag instead of the conventional aggregates.”

The PM also called on the citizens to visit Nadabet and other border areas as part of Seema darshan to further tourism.

In response to a tweet by Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Modi said; “Seema Darshan Project adds a new dimension to the tourism sector. It gives the opportunity to appreciate the resilience of those who live on the borders. I’d urge you all to visit Nadabet and other border areas…”

Kishan Reddy, in his tweet, said; ”India’s borders present a unique experience of witnessing our nation’s brave personnel on duty, while expressing our gratitude to Maa Bharati!”