PM lauds country’s progress in fight against tuberculosis

In a significant acknowledgment of the country’s efforts towards eradication of tuberculosis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the nation’s achievements in reducing TB incidence.

In response to a social media post by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, that acknowledges the recognition of India’s remarkable progress, by the World Health Organisation (WHO), in reducing tuberculosis by 17.7 per cent from 2015 to 2023, PM Modi expressed that decline in TB incidence is an outcome of the nation’s dedicated and innovative efforts.

Taking to social media platform X, the PM said, “Commendable progress! The decline in TB incidence is an outcome of India’s dedicated and innovative efforts. Through a collective spirit, we will keep working towards a TB-free India.”

Meanwhile, as per the WHO, India has recorded a decline of 17.7 per cent in TB incidence from 2015 to 2023, which is more than double the global decline of 8.3 per cent.

On Saturday, Nadda shared the information in a post on social media, emphasizing that it reflects the transformative approach to TB care and control.

He had also mentioned that under PM Modi’s leadership the government has expanded and strengthened the TB elimination programme through initiatives such as the Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana, aimed to provide essential nutritional support to the patients of TB.