PM invites Australian companies to invest in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited Australian companies to take advantage of investment opportunities offered by India in various sectors, including infrastructure, IT, fintech, telecom, semiconductors, space and renewable energy.

Addressing a business roundtable with CEOs of top Australian companies in Sydney, he highlighted numerous economic reforms and initiatives launched by the government for ease of doing business and boosting economic growth.

These include, Mission Gati Shakti for an integrated approach towards infrastructure connectivity projects; Jan Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile trinity; National Education Policy; Hydrogen Mission 2050; PLI scheme; the opening of private investment in the domain of space and geospatial sector; new policy of medical devices manufacturing; Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, etc, Modi pointed out.

The participating CEOs represented leading companies operating across a diverse range of sectors including steel, banking, energy, mining and IT, among others. Vice Chancellors from some of the leading universities of Australia also participated in the roundtable.

The PM encouraged the CEOs to forge mutually beneficial partnerships with their Indian counterparts.

The CEOs that participated in the roundtable included Matt Comyn, President and CEO, of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Ms. Kellie Parker, CEO Rio Tinto, Philip Chronican, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of National Australia Bank, Innes Willox, CEO, of Australian Industry Bank and Mark Scott AO, Vice-Chancellor & President, University of Sydney.