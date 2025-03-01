PM interacts with Abbott, Wickremesinghe, other dignitaries at media event in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, former President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe and other foreign dignitaries at a media event here.

After interacting with the former Australian Prime Minister at the event, PM Modi said Tony Abbott has “always been a friend of India.”

In a post on X, Modi said, “Delighted to meet my good friend and former Australian PM, Mr. Tony Abbott. He has always been a friend of India’s. We have all seen him enjoy millets during his current visit. @HonTonyAbbott”

After meeting Wickremesinghe at the event, Modi in a post on X said, “I have always looked forward to our interactions and have admired his perspective on various issues. @RW_SRILANKA”

At the event, PM Modi also met and interacted with various foreign dignitaries including acclaimed Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, author Alec Ross and a leading American physicist Dr Brian Greene.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Pleased to meet Mr. Oleg Artemyev, a leading Cosmonaut from Russia. He has been at the forefront of some of the most pioneering expeditions. His accomplishments will motivate many youngsters to shine in the world of science and space. @OlegMKS.”

In another post on X, PM Modi said, “Pleased to meet Mr. Alec Ross today. He has made a mark as a prolific thinker and author, emphasising aspects relating to innovation and learning.”

In another post on X, PM Modi said, “Happy to meet Dr. Brian Greene, a leading academic with a strong passion towards physics and mathematics. His works are widely admired and will shape academic discourse in the coming times.@bgreene”