PM to interact with the students on ‘Pariksha pe charcha’ on April 1

Prime minister Narendra Modi would be interacting with the students on April 1 on Pariksha Pe charcha’. Every year Prime Minister interacts with the students to motivate them before the exams to motivate them and destress them.

He gives them tips to cope with the exam pressure and motivates them to look beyond the competition and stress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with them again this year on April 1 at this year’s session of Pariksha Pe Charcha.

This year, the session of ‘pariksha pe charcha’ will be held offline, unlike last year, at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. The participants who have won the ‘PPC 2021 Creative Writing Competition’ would be attending the session physically. The others can watch it sitting at home through various social media platforms where it would be streamed. It would be also on any of the Doordarshan channels and later uploaded on youtube for the benefit of those students who miss it.

Earlier an online creative writing competition was held between December 2021 and January 2022 to select the students for the session. Twelve students of classes 9 to 12 from Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) in Karnataka are among the students selected for interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Pariksha Pe Charcha at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, on April 1.

Three students selected from Bengaluru Urban educational district are class 10 student Aayushi Jha from KV 1, Jalahalli West; class 11 student Ayush Mani Tripathi from KV ASC (S) Centre Bengaluru; both participated in the ‘Clean India Green India’ competition; and class 12 student Shiwangi Mishra from KV ASC Centre, who participated in the ‘Environmental Conservation and Climate Change Resilience’ competition.

Gujarat the home state of the prime minister has made elaborate arrangements for students to watch the session.

The state education minister of Gujarat, Jitu Vaghani has said that more than 55 lakh students of various schools in Gujarat will watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ interaction on television and LED screens.