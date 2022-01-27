Follow Us:
PM to inspect guard of honour, review march past at culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 27, 2022 10:19 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inspect the guard of honour, review march past at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM Rally at the Cariappa Ground here on Friday marking the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp.

The Prime Minister Office here said the event will take place at around 12 noon.

The rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on 28 January every year.

At the event, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents.

The Prime Minister will also witness the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes.

The best cadets will receive medal and baton from the Prime Minister. He will also address the gathering, the PMO further said.

