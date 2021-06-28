Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad via video conference on Sunday.

Terming the dedication of the Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy, as a symbol of ease and modernity of the India-Japan relationship, the Prime Minister thanked the leaders of Hyōgo Prefecture especially Governor ToshizōIdo and Hyōgo International association for their contribution to the establishment of the Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy. He also praised the Indo-Japan Friendship Association of Gujarat for giving new energy to India Japan relations.

Pointing to the similarities between ‘Zen’ and Indian ‘Dhyan’, the Prime Minister dwelled on the emphasis on inner peace along with outer progress and growth in the two cultures. Indians will find a glimpse of the same peace, poise and simplicity in this Zen garden, which they experienced in Yoga through the ages. Buddha gave this ‘Dhyan’ this enlightenment to the world, said the Prime Minister.

Similarly, the Prime Minister highlighted both external and internal meanings of Kaizen which not only emphasizes ‘improvement’ but ‘continuous improvement’.

The Prime Minister recalled that, as Chief Minister, he implemented Kaizen in Gujarat administration. It was introduced in administrative training in Gujarat in 2004 and a special training camp was organized for the top civil servants in 2005. ‘Continuous improvement’ was reflected in the refinement of processes, leading to a positive impact on governance.

Continuing with the importance of governance in national progress, the Prime Minister informed that, after becoming Prime Minister, he brought Kaizen related experience of Gujarat to PMO and other Central Government departments. This has led to the simplification of the processes and optimization of office space. Kaizen is being used in many departments, institutions and schemes of the Central Government said the Prime Minister.

Modi conveyed his wishes to Japan and the people of Japan for the Tokyo Olympics.