PM inaugurates two urban redevelopment projects in Delhi

In line with his commitment of ‘Housing for All’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two urban redevelopment projects – the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, CBSE’s Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka on Friday.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, virtually.

Addressing a public meeting in Ashok Vihar’s Ramlila Ground, PM Modi said, “…Today, India has become a symbol of political and economic stability. This role of India will strengthen even more in 2025. This year will be the year to strengthen India’s position in the world. It will be the year of making India one of the biggest manufacturing centres in the world…”

Earlier, Mr Modi attended the inauguration ceremony of 1,675 newly constructed flats for Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, Delhi.

PM Modi handed over the keys of flats to the residents living in slums. For every Rs 25 lakh spent on construction of a flat by the government, eligible beneficiaries pay less than 7 per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.

The World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar has transformed the area by replacing over 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering around 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space with advanced amenities. The project incorporates green building practices, with provisions such as a zero-discharge concept, solar energy generation, and rainwater harvesting systems.

The GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar includes 28 towers that house over 2,500 residential units, offering modern amenities and efficient use of space. The project’s design incorporates rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and solar-powered waste compactors encouraging eco-conscious living.

Delhi’s LG VK Saxena, present on the occasion, said, ” All these houses have been built as per the vision of our PM… These flats have lifts, parks for children to play and all kinds of facilities…”